DOGK 2020: Stattfinden ist das Motto der Stunde

Der Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress 2020 stand unter dem Zeichen von Corona. Doch sorgten die Organisatoren mit einem umfangreichen Maßnahmenpaket für die Sicherheit der Teilnehmer.
SPEISEKÜRBISSE: Von großer Produktvielfalt
wird wenig Gebrauch gemacht
DODK 2020: Zehn Jahre und kein bisschen leise
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|25.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Das European Packaging Forum ist eine punktgenau zugeschnittene Kongressveranstaltung für das Obst & Gemüse Business.
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.