Dienstag, 17. Juli 2018
17.07.2018

DOGK 2018: Wirklich letzte Chance für den Frühbucher-Rabatt

Der frühe Vogel nutzt den Rabatt: Am 18. Juli besteht die wirklich allerallerletzte Möglichkeit auf den Frühbucher-Preis von nur 595 Euro. Danach gilt der Normalpreis in Höhe von 795 Euro.

Das Anmeldeformular wie auch alle Infos zum Programm und zu den Sponsoring-Möglichkeiten stehen wie immer auf www.dogkongress.de.
Am 20./21. September trifft sich in Düsseldorf wieder alles, was in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche Rang und Namen hat, vom Saatgut bis zum LEH. Denn dann steht der 8. Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress auf dem Programm und ist Treffpunkt der gesamten Branche. Bis zu 600 Teilnehmer werden erwartet.
Als Pflichttermin gilt auch das Get together am Vorabend – gesponsert von BVEO und Euro Pool System. Es macht nicht nur Spaß, sondern gilt als eine der besten Networking-Gelegenheiten der Branche. Hier treffen sich die Entscheider in angenehmer und lockerer Atmosphäre.

Kategorie: Messen
