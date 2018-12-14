DKHV: 15. Internationaler Berliner Kartoffelabend

Am 5. Februar 2019, 19 Uhr, findet der nächste Internationale Berliner Kartoffelabend im Hilton Berlin am Gendarmenmarkt statt. Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. (DKHV) lädt im bereits 15. Jahr ein.
Rund 500 Gäste aus dem In- und Ausland nutzen den Branchentreff der Kartoffelwirtschaft am Vorabend der FRUIT LOGISTICA, um bestehende Kontakte zu pflegen und neue zu knüpfen. Auch für Unternehmenspräsentationen bietet der Internationaler Kartoffelabend ein geeignetes Umfeld.
Anmeldungen nimmt die DKHV-Geschäftsstelle unter www.dkhv.org entgegen.
MARKTENTWICKLUNG: AVOCADOS SIND KEINE REINEN IMPULSPRODUKTE MEHR
Logistik: DFHV warnt wegen Engpässen und Fahrermangel vor drohendem Versorgungskollaps
ROSENKOHL
Haupteinkäufe zwischen Oktober und Februar
SPARGEL & ERDBEEREN
Höhere Preise notwendig
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|11.01.2019
|02.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck