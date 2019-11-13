Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 13. November 2019
12.11.2019

DKHV: 15. Internationaler Berliner Kartoffelabend am 4. Februar

Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. (DKHV) lädt im bereits 16. Jahr zum Internationalen Berliner Kartoffelabend in das Hilton Berlin am Gendarmenmarkt ein. 2020 findet der Abend am 4. Februar statt.

Rund 500 Gäste aus dem In- und Ausland nutzen den Branchentreff der Kartoffelwirtschaft am Vorabend der FRUIT LOGISTICA, um bestehende Kontakte zu pflegen und neue zu knüpfen. Auch für Unternehmenspräsentationen bietet der Internationale Kartoffelabend laut DKHV ein gutes Umfeld.

Beginn 19.00 Uhr, Einlass ab 18.30 Uhr, im Hilton Berlin, Mohrenstr. 30 (Eingang Charlottenstraße), Berlin

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
