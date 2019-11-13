DKHV: 15. Internationaler Berliner Kartoffelabend am 4. Februar

Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. (DKHV) lädt im bereits 16. Jahr zum Internationalen Berliner Kartoffelabend in das Hilton Berlin am Gendarmenmarkt ein. 2020 findet der Abend am 4. Februar statt.
Rund 500 Gäste aus dem In- und Ausland nutzen den Branchentreff der Kartoffelwirtschaft am Vorabend der FRUIT LOGISTICA, um bestehende Kontakte zu pflegen und neue zu knüpfen. Auch für Unternehmenspräsentationen bietet der Internationale Kartoffelabend laut DKHV ein gutes Umfeld.
Beginn 19.00 Uhr, Einlass ab 18.30 Uhr, im Hilton Berlin, Mohrenstr. 30 (Eingang Charlottenstraße), Berlin
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
|47
|22.11.2019
|12.11.2019
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Obst und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Produkte am POS: Weißkohl
|29.10.2019
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2020 - Marken, Konzepte, Ideen (Beilage)
|48
|29.11.2019
|19.11.2019
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.
14th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
Leading Trade Fair Processing & Packaging in China and Asia Region
GLOBAL TOMATO CONGRESS is the brand new business insights event for the fresh tomato category. We’re bringing together the best and the brightest business minds from the fresh tomato business from all over the world. Meet,...
Deutschlands größter Treffpunkt für Essen, Trinken und Geniessen
International trade fair dedicated to the promotion of the pear supply chain.