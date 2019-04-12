Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Saisonstart in Neuseeland

In Neuseeland hat die Kernobstsaison begonnen, und die Aussichten für die aktuelle Saison sind laut Alan Pollard, CEO von New Zealand Apples & Pears, mehr als rosig.
Im Gespräch mit dem Fruchthandel Magazin wurden mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels, neue Märkte und die Arbeitskräfteproblematik diskutiert.
DIE NEUSEELÄNDISCHE APFELPRODUKTION LEGT SCHWERPUNKT AUF CLUBSORTEN
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|15
|12.04.2019
|02.04.2019
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16/17
|26.04.2019
|16.04.2019
|• Frischeprodukte aus Italien (Macfrut, Rimini)
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
• Produkte am POS: Radicchio
|08.04.2019
|• WARENKUNDE l (überarbeitete Neuauflage) (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|03.05.2019
|23.04.2019
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Spargel
|19
|10.05.2019
|30.04.2019
|• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Knoblauch, Zwiebeln und Ingwer
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
• Verkaufsförderung zu Pfingsten
