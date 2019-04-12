Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 12. April 2019
11.04.2019

Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Saisonstart in Neuseeland

In Neuseeland hat die Kernobstsaison begonnen, und die Aussichten für die aktuelle Saison sind laut Alan Pollard, CEO von New Zealand Apples & Pears, mehr als rosig.

Im Gespräch mit dem Fruchthandel Magazin wurden mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels, neue Märkte und die Arbeitskräfteproblematik diskutiert.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
