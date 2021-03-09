Die 5.000 Ausgabe Fruchthandel Magazin – jetzt downloaden

Ausnahmsweise KOSTENLOS auch für diejenigen, die das Fruchthandel Magazin (noch) nicht abonniert haben: Die Fruchthandel-Jubiläumsedition steht im App Store und bei Google Play zum Download bereit.
Auf 128 Seiten beleuchtet die Redaktion, was die Branche jetzt und in Zukunft bewegt. Mit diesem QR-Code kommen Sie direkt zur App.
Blickt nach vorne —
beleuchtet die Megatrends —
zeigt Persektiven auf —
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|06.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
|12
|26.03.2021
|16.03.2021
|• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Frischeprodukte aus Griechenland (Freskon, Tessaloniki)
|16.03.2021
|• SPECIAL:Frische Meeting Italien - Deutschland (Beilage)
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel