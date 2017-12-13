Deutscher Großhandel: Preise für Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln liegen leicht über Vorjahresniveau

Im November 2017 erzielte der deutsche Großhandel mit dem Segment Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln nur geringfügig höhere Preise als noch ein Jahr zuvor (+ 0,4 %).
Dies geht aus aktuellen Daten des Statistischen Bundesamtes hervor. Demzufolge sanken die entsprechenden Großhandelspreise gegenüber dem Vormonat Oktober 2017 um 1,5 %.
Insgesamt lagen die Verkaufspreise im Großhandel im November 2017 um 3,3 % höher als im November 2016. Im Vormonatsvergleich verteuerten sich die Preise für die auf Großhandelsebene verkauften Waren im November 2017 um 0,5 %.
