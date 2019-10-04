Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 4. Oktober 2019
02.10.2019

Deutscher Erzeugerbetrieb sucht seriösen und kompetenten Vermarktungspartner

Erzeugt werden p.A. 1.100 t Spargel, 900 t Erdbeeren, 200 t Heidelbeeren und 500 t Frühkartoffeln

Kontaktaufnahme unter Angabe der Chiffre 4342 an Fruchthandel Magazin, Postfach 10 55 51, 40046 Düsseldorf oder per E-Mail an [email protected]

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
