Donnerstag, 7. November 2019
06.11.2019

Destatis: 2018 importierte Deutschland 94.000 Tonnen Avocados

Im Jahr 2018 wurden rund 94.000 t Avocados im Wert von 270 Mio Euro nach Deutschland importiert. Das entspricht rund 1,13 kg pro Kopf, gemessen an der Bevölkerung Deutschlands.

Wie das Statistische Bundesamt (Destatis) mitteilt, hat sich damit die Einfuhrmenge der nährstoffreichen Früchte innerhalb der vergangenen zehn Jahre fast verfünffacht (2008: 19.000 t bzw. 32 Mio Euro).
Die wichtigsten Herkunftsländer für den deutschen Markt sind Peru (2018: 28.000 t), Chile (2018: 16.000 t) und Spanien (2018: 12.000 t).


Kategorie: Fruchthandel
