Destatis: 2018 importierte Deutschland 94.000 Tonnen Avocados

Im Jahr 2018 wurden rund 94.000 t Avocados im Wert von 270 Mio Euro nach Deutschland importiert. Das entspricht rund 1,13 kg pro Kopf, gemessen an der Bevölkerung Deutschlands.
Wie das Statistische Bundesamt (Destatis) mitteilt, hat sich damit die Einfuhrmenge der nährstoffreichen Früchte innerhalb der vergangenen zehn Jahre fast verfünffacht (2008: 19.000 t bzw. 32 Mio Euro).
Die wichtigsten Herkunftsländer für den deutschen Markt sind Peru (2018: 28.000 t), Chile (2018: 16.000 t) und Spanien (2018: 12.000 t).
Fruit Attraction: "Laute" und bunte Markenvielfalt bei Äpfeln zum Saison-Auftakt
GEWÄCHSHAUS
Erdbeeren von Ostern bis Weihnachten
FOOD WASTE
Bewusster Konsum als Lehrfach
The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2019 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.
International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.
14th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
Leading Trade Fair Processing & Packaging in China and Asia Region
GLOBAL TOMATO CONGRESS is the brand new business insights event for the fresh tomato category. We’re bringing together the best and the brightest business minds from the fresh tomato business from all over the world. Meet,...
Deutschlands größter Treffpunkt für Essen, Trinken und Geniessen