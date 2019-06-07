Das Team vom Fruchthandel Magazin wünscht allen Lesern schöne Pfingsten!
5 AM TAG
Neue Kampagne "Snack 5" gestartet
GREENYARD
Rekordverluste, kommt Trendwende 2019?
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|23
|08.06.2019
|28.05.2019
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|15.06.2019
|04.06.2019
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|21.06.2019
|11.06.2019
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Erdbeeren
|26
|28.06.2019
|18.06.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Asia-Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|05.07.2019
|25.06.2019
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Flandern
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Nektarinen
The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...
Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies
The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...
Bei dem 5. Congreso de Frutos Rojos geht es u.a. um Themen wie Sorten, Erschließung neuer Märkte und Gesundheit.
The 8th Global Packaged Summit
Die grösste Fachmesse der Grünen Branche in der Schweiz
The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...