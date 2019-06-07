Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 7. Juni 2019

Jobmarkt

06.06.2019

Für unsere Obst & Gemüse Standorte in Deutschland sowie im europäischen Ausland suchen wir im Zuge der Expansion zum baldmöglichsten Termin engagierte und zielorientierte Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) für den Bereich Administration Einkauf/Vertrieb

06.06.2019

Für unsere Obst & Gemüse Standorte in Deutschland sowie im europäischen Ausland suchen wir im Zuge der Expansion zum baldmöglichsten Termin engagierte und zielorientierte Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) für den Bereich Leitender Category Manager Beeren weltweit

06.06.2019

Für unsere Obst & Gemüse Standorte in Deutschland sowie im europäischen Ausland suchen wir im Zuge der Expansion zum baldmöglichsten Termin engagierte und zielorientierte Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) für den Bereich Ein- und Verkaufsspezialist Übersee

06.06.2019

Für unsere Obst & Gemüse Standorte in Deutschland sowie im europäischen Ausland suchen wir im Zuge der Expansion zum baldmöglichsten Termin engagierte und zielorientierte Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) für den Bereich Sourcing/Vertrieb

31.05.2019

Aldi Nord: Manager internationaler Einkauf - Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)* gesucht

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 23/2019

STEINOBST: FRANKREICH BEGINNT VERSPÄTET — SPANIEN ERWARTET SCHWIERIGE KAMPAGNE

China bietet riesiges Absatzpotential für Avocados — Einfuhrmengen um 1.000 Prozent gestiegen

5 AM TAG
Neue Kampagne "Snack 5" gestartet

GREENYARD
Rekordverluste, kommt Trendwende 2019?

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
23 08.06.2019 28.05.2019 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 15.06.2019 04.06.2019 • Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
25 21.06.2019 11.06.2019 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Erdbeeren
26 28.06.2019 18.06.2019 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Asia-Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
27 05.07.2019 25.06.2019 • Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Flandern
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Nektarinen
Events

12.06.2019

Europatat Congress

The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...

13.06.2019

4th International Conference on Food and Beverage Packaging

Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies

17.06.2019

IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops

The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...

19.06.2019

5. Congreso Internacional de Frutos Rojos

Bei dem 5. Congreso de Frutos Rojos geht es u.a. um Themen wie Sorten, Erschließung neuer Märkte und Gesundheit.

24.06.2019

Packaged.

The 8th Global Packaged Summit

24.06.2019

ÖGA

Die grösste Fachmesse der Grünen Branche in der Schweiz

11.07.2019

BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA

The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...

