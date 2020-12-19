Das Fruchthandel Magazin wünscht Frohe Weihnachten!

Liebe Newsletter-Abonnenten und Besucher unserer Website,
auch wenn in diesem Jahr vieles anders läuft, wünscht die Redaktion des Fruchthandel Magazins Ihnen dennoch ein besinnliches Weihnachtsfest und einen guten Start in das neue Jahr.
Ab 4. Januar 2021 erhalten Sie von uns wieder tagesaktuelle Informationen.
Bleiben Sie gesund und passen Sie auf sich und Ihre Lieben auf!
Ihr Team des Fruchthandel Magazins.
RÜCKBLICK 2020:
WIR SCHAUEN AUF EIN BEISPIELLOSES
JAHR ZURÜCK
AVOCADOS
Chile erwartet stabiles Exportvolumen
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Citrone ist Allzweckwaffe unter den Citrusfrüchten
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|51/52
|18.12.2020
|08.12.2020
|• Jahresrückblick 2020
• Branchennews
• Produkte am POS: Zitronen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2021
|05.01.2021
|• Smart Farming
• Produktionstechnik: Gewächshaus und Freiland
• Cool Chain Management
|3
|22.01.2021
|12.01.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Trauben aus Übersee
• Süßkartoffeln
|4
|29.01.2021
|19.01.2021
|• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Kernobst
• Mangos und Papaya
• Avocados
• Nischenprodukte
Seit 1926 international einzigartig Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2021 nun schon zum 86. Mal (95 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als...
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...