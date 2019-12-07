Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Samstag, 7. Dezember 2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

14.11.2019

Erzeugergemeinschaft BIO MARKT NORD: Wir suchen eine Person mit Biss (d/w/m) für den Einkauf und Verkauf von BIO Gemüse

17.10.2019

Kleine Fruchtagentur im Raum Köln: Zum 1.11.2019 oder früher suchen wir als Verstärkung für unser Fruchtagentur im Raum Köln eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in O&G und/oder eine Assistenz für den Einkauf (m/w/d).

10.10.2019

Conti-Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als (Junior) Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m/d) unbefristet in Vollzeit

10.10.2019

Tätigkeit in Italien im Auftrag der SPAR Österreich: Konsulent/in bzw. Qualitätsmanager/in für Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 49/2019

PITAHAYA ALS ATTRAKTIVE
ALTERNATIVE FÜR
WASSERARME REGIONEN

Nach Medienschelte: Neue Kampagne soll realistisches Bild der Produktion in Europa vermitteln

HANDELS-POLITIK
USA legen die WTO lahm

PRODUKTE IM TREND
Rote Zwiebeln weiter auf dem Vormarsch

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 06.12.2019 26.11.2019 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Zwiebeln
50 13.12.2019 03.12.2019 • Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Produkte am POS: Orangen
51/52 20.12.2019 10.12.2019 • Jahresrückblick 2019
• Branchennews
• Produkte im Trend: Trauben

Themenplan 2020

2020 auf einem Blick

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
1/2 10.01.2020 02.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
• Konserven und TK-Produkte
• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 - Partnerland Ecuador
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

09.12.2019

SIAL Middle East

Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

09.01.2020

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

14.01.2020

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

17.01.2020

Internationale Grüne Woche

Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2020 nun schon zum 85. Mal (94 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als internationale Ausstellung für Ernährung,...

28.01.2020

Upakovka 2020

upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka

05.02.2020

Fruit Logistica 2020

Aussteller und Fachbesucher nutzten auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA die Möglichkeit, ihre persönlichen Erfolgspotenziale im Handel mit Frische-Produkten wie Obst und Gemüse voll auszuschöpfen. Die FRUIT LOGISTICA umfasst weltweit alle...

12.02.2020

BIOFACH 2020

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.