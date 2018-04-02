Das Fruchthandel Magazin-Team wünscht Frohe Ostertage!

Liebe Newsletter-Abonnenten und Besucher unserer Website,
am 29. März verabschiedet sich unser Team in einen kurzen Osterurlaub.
Ab 3. April erhalten Sie von uns wieder tagesaktuelle Informationen. Bis dahin wünschen wir Ihnen frohe und entspannte Ostern.
Ihr Team des Fruchthandel Magazins.
BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse
KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern
FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen
|13
|31.03.2018
|20.03.2018
|• Oster-Ausgabe
• Produkte am POS: Kresse
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
17th International exhibition for the food & drinks industry
Markt des guten Geschmacks
International Exhibition for Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation, Frozen Food Processing, Packaging...
The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.
The future of packaging technology
NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...
The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.