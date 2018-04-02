Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
29.03.2018

Das Fruchthandel Magazin-Team wünscht Frohe Ostertage!

Foto: gänseblümchen/pixelio.de

Liebe Newsletter-Abonnenten und Besucher unserer Website,

am 29. März verabschiedet sich unser Team in einen kurzen Osterurlaub.

Ab 3. April erhalten Sie von uns wieder tagesaktuelle Informationen. Bis dahin wünschen wir Ihnen frohe und entspannte Ostern.

Ihr Team des Fruchthandel Magazins.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Jobmarkt

02.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 1. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiterin Ein- & Verkauf Obst

29.03.2018

Landgard: Für unseren Standort Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Termin in Vollzeit einen Junior Key Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w)

08.03.2018

Fruchthansa GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams in Wesseling suchen wir einen Assistent Ein- und Verkauf (m/w)

07.03.2018

TERRA, Bozen (Italien): Wir sind ein international tätiges, expandierendes Handelsunternehmen im Bereich Obst und Gemüse und suchen zur Verstärkung für unser dynamisches Team eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in

05.03.2018

Wir, ein mittelständiges Unternehmen der Obst und Gemüse Branche im Raum Frankfurt am Main, suchen ab Juli 2018 einen profilierten, zweisprachigen (deutsch/französisch) Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w) für den Telefonverkauf

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 13/2018

GLOBAL BERRY CONGRESS: „BEEREN DÜRFEN KEINE GEWÖHNLICHEN KONSUMARTIKEL WERDEN”

BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse

KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern

FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen

Themenvorschau Magazin

13 31.03.2018 20.03.2018 • Oster-Ausgabe
• Produkte am POS: Kresse

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
14 06.04.2018 27.03.2018 • Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
15 13.04.2018 03.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
16 20.04.2018 10.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
