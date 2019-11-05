Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 5. November 2019
Costa Rica weiter führend bei Ananas-Exporten

Costa Rica: Weiter führend bei Ananas-Exporten

Wie die Informationsplattform Reefertrends berichtet, trug das Land im ersten Quartal des Jahres 94 % zum Wert der zentralamerikanischen Ananas-Exporte bei.

So habe Costa Rica in den ersten drei Monaten des Jahres 577.000 t im Wert von 251 Mio US-Dollar exportiert. Damit sei zwar ein Rückgang gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum zu verzeichnen (2018: 603.000 t/261 Mio US-Dollar), das Land habe aber immer noch die zweitgrößte Volumen- und Wertkombination aller Zeiten erreicht. Guatemala, Honduras und Panama verzeichneten Exportwerte von weniger als 10 Mio US-Dollar. Die USA waren mit 47 % das größte einzelne Ausfuhrland, wobei der größte Teil der Menge in die EU geliefert wurde. Mit einem Wert zwischen 0,39 US-Dollar und 0,47 US-Dollar pro kg habe sich der durchschnittliche FOB-Wert der vergangenen zehn Jahre kaum verändert.

Kategorie: Übersee
