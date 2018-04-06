Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 6. April 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
05.04.2018

Costa Rica: Ananas-Produktion und -Exporte wieder im Aufwind

Auf 970 Mio US-Dollar ist der Wert der Ananas-Exporte aus Costa Rica im vergangenen Jahr gestiegen. Das sei ein Plus von 7 %, obwohl sich eine Kontroverse um angebliche Umweltschäden durch die Branche hartnäckig halte.

Costa Rica produziert Ananas auf aktuell 44.500 ha und befinde sich damit wieder im Wachstum, wie reefertrends mit Bezug auf die Exportagentur Procomer berichtet. Grund dafür sei, dass sich der chinesische Markt für Costa Rica geöffnet habe.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Peru: Neuer Exportrekord bei Mangos möglich 05.04.2018
Indien: Regierung lanciert digitale Plattformen zur Erl... 05.04.2018
Citrus Growers' Association: Pieter Nortje tritt als Ch... 05.04.2018
Chile: Drosophila-Fund unter Kontrolle 04.04.2018
South Africa expects record avocado exports in 2018 04.04.2018
Seeka kauft sich von Zespri frei 04.04.2018
Elfenbeinküste löst Kamerun als führenden Bananenproduz... 03.04.2018
Sun World targets sales growth with best practices and ... 03.04.2018
Argentinien: Notstand in wichtigstem Citrusanbaugebiet ... 03.04.2018
Peru hält Citrus Greening in Schach 03.04.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

02.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 1. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiterin Ein- & Verkauf Obst

29.03.2018

Landgard: Für unseren Standort Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Termin in Vollzeit einen Junior Key Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w)

08.03.2018

Fruchthansa GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams in Wesseling suchen wir einen Assistent Ein- und Verkauf (m/w)

07.03.2018

TERRA, Bozen (Italien): Wir sind ein international tätiges, expandierendes Handelsunternehmen im Bereich Obst und Gemüse und suchen zur Verstärkung für unser dynamisches Team eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in

05.03.2018

Wir, ein mittelständiges Unternehmen der Obst und Gemüse Branche im Raum Frankfurt am Main, suchen ab Juli 2018 einen profilierten, zweisprachigen (deutsch/französisch) Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w) für den Telefonverkauf

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 13/2018

GLOBAL BERRY CONGRESS: „BEEREN DÜRFEN KEINE GEWÖHNLICHEN KONSUMARTIKEL WERDEN”

BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse

KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern

FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
14 06.04.2018 27.03.2018 • Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
15 13.04.2018 03.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
16 20.04.2018 10.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 04.05.2018 24.04.2018 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

09.04.2018

China Refrigeration

International Exhibition for Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation, Frozen Food Processing, Packaging...

10.04.2018

WorldFood Warsaw

The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.

10.04.2018

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

11.04.2018

Exhibition and Conference for Fresh Furits and Vegetables

NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...

15.04.2018

Sol & Agrifood

The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.

16.04.2018

Alimentaria Barcelona

International Food and Drinks Exhibition

16.04.2018

National Convenience Show

Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.