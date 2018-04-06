Costa Rica: Ananas-Produktion und -Exporte wieder im Aufwind

Auf 970 Mio US-Dollar ist der Wert der Ananas-Exporte aus Costa Rica im vergangenen Jahr gestiegen. Das sei ein Plus von 7 %, obwohl sich eine Kontroverse um angebliche Umweltschäden durch die Branche hartnäckig halte.
Costa Rica produziert Ananas auf aktuell 44.500 ha und befinde sich damit wieder im Wachstum, wie reefertrends mit Bezug auf die Exportagentur Procomer berichtet. Grund dafür sei, dass sich der chinesische Markt für Costa Rica geöffnet habe.
BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse
KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern
FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
