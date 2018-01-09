Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 9. Januar 2018
09.01.2018

Coop-Gruppe: Bis 2025 Umsatzverdopplung mit Bio-Produkten auf 2,6 Milliarden Franken

Laut Coop-Chef Joos Sutter sei Bio längst kein kurzlebiger Trend mehr, sondern tief verankert bei den Konsumenten.

Aktuell setze der Einzelhändler 1,3 Mrd Franken mit Bio-Produkten um, bezieht sich lid auf ein Interview, das Sutter mit der NZZamSonntag führte. 

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
