Conti-Frucht Busam: Mitarbeiter für den kaufm. Bereich sowie Buchhaltung gesucht

Die Conti-Frucht Busam GmbH ist seit mehr als 25 Jahren spezialisiert auf den Import von Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien und dessen Vermarktung an deutsche Supermärkte. Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als
Mitarbeiter für den kaufm. Bereich sowie Buchhaltung (m/w) in Vollzeit
Ihre Aufgaben:
Ihre Fähigkeiten:
Zurück zur Übersicht
Haben wir Ihr Interesse an der Tätigkeit in einem zukunftsorientierten Familienunternehmen mit sehr guten Perspektiven und einem sicheren Arbeitsplatz geweckt? Dann freuen wir uns auf Ihre aussagekräftigen Bewerbungsunterlagen an folgende Adresse:
Conti Frucht Busam GmbH
Raiffeisenstr. 20
D-77704 Oberkirch
E-Mail: busam@conti-frucht.de
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...