Mittwoch, 19. Dezember 2018
19.12.2018

Comité de Gestión de Cítricos: Vicente Bordils übergibt Präsidentschaft an Manuel Arrufat Parra

(v.l.n.r.) Manuel Arrufat und Vicente Bordils Foto: CGC

Mitte Dezember übergab Vicente Bordils im Rahmen einer ordentlichen Gesellschafterhauptversammlung nach 14-jähriger ununterbrochenen Präsidentschaft des Comité de Gestión de Cítricos (CGC), Valencia,  sein Amt an Manuel Arrufat Parra.

Vicente Bordils, Präsident und Geschäftsführer des 1954 gegründeten Citrusexportunernehmens Bordils S.A., La Llosa/Castellón, ist nicht nur Produzent und Exporteur von Citrusfrüchten, sondern verfügt auch über eine lange berufliche Laufbahn im Dienste des Citrussektors. Er war Gründer (1977) und über eine Zeitraum von 18 Jahren Präsident von ASOCIEX (Branchenverband der Obstexporteure der Provinz Castellón), 1997/1998 Repräsentant des CGC bei Intercitrus (spanischer Citrus-Dachverband) und ist seit der Gründung in 2005 bis heute Promotor und Präsident von ZUVAMESA (valencianische Säfte des Mittelmeers).
Manuel Arrufat verfügt über einen Esade Masterabschluss im International Business Management und spricht vier Sprachen. Durch seine Familie war seine beruflfiche Laufbahn von Anfang an mit dem Citrussektor verbunden. Nach einer erfolgreichen Karriere im Keramiksektor als Direktor eines multinationalen Unternehmens kehrte er zum Citrussektor zurück und übernahm die Generaldirektion einer bedeutenden Genossenschaft in Villareal/Castellón. CGC/c.s.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
