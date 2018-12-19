Comité de Gestión de Cítricos: Vicente Bordils übergibt Präsidentschaft an Manuel Arrufat Parra

Mitte Dezember übergab Vicente Bordils im Rahmen einer ordentlichen Gesellschafterhauptversammlung nach 14-jähriger ununterbrochenen Präsidentschaft des Comité de Gestión de Cítricos (CGC), Valencia, sein Amt an Manuel Arrufat Parra.
Vicente Bordils, Präsident und Geschäftsführer des 1954 gegründeten Citrusexportunernehmens Bordils S.A., La Llosa/Castellón, ist nicht nur Produzent und Exporteur von Citrusfrüchten, sondern verfügt auch über eine lange berufliche Laufbahn im Dienste des Citrussektors. Er war Gründer (1977) und über eine Zeitraum von 18 Jahren Präsident von ASOCIEX (Branchenverband der Obstexporteure der Provinz Castellón), 1997/1998 Repräsentant des CGC bei Intercitrus (spanischer Citrus-Dachverband) und ist seit der Gründung in 2005 bis heute Promotor und Präsident von ZUVAMESA (valencianische Säfte des Mittelmeers).
Manuel Arrufat verfügt über einen Esade Masterabschluss im International Business Management und spricht vier Sprachen. Durch seine Familie war seine beruflfiche Laufbahn von Anfang an mit dem Citrussektor verbunden. Nach einer erfolgreichen Karriere im Keramiksektor als Direktor eines multinationalen Unternehmens kehrte er zum Citrussektor zurück und übernahm die Generaldirektion einer bedeutenden Genossenschaft in Villareal/Castellón. CGC/c.s.
MARKTENTWICKLUNG: AVOCADOS SIND KEINE REINEN IMPULSPRODUKTE MEHR
Logistik: DFHV warnt wegen Engpässen und Fahrermangel vor drohendem Versorgungskollaps
ROSENKOHL
Haupteinkäufe zwischen Oktober und Februar
SPARGEL & ERDBEEREN
Höhere Preise notwendig
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|11.01.2019
|02.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck