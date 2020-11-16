Coming up at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is where Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable trade meets online, and it all kicks off with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Asia’s premier fresh produce conference livestreams from 2:00pm-6:30pm Singapore/China time on 17 November. It brings you the best analysis and insight for Asia from fresh produce decision-makers around the world, and it’s free to attend for all ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors for the first time this year. Check out the full programme here: https://www.asiafruitcongress.com/pro



The winners of this year’s ASIA FRUIT AWARDS are announced at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Find out who’s won this year in the online presentation ceremony from 4:30pm-5:00pm Singapore/China time and join us to celebrate excellence as the winners are beamed in to accept their accolades.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s virtual meeting place opens on 18-20 November. Exhibitors from more than 30 different countries across six regions and continents have signed up to take part and are relishing the opportunities to meet and do business online. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s sophisticated business-matching software finds the most suitable contacts for your business. It enables you to schedule meetings at any time between 10:00am and 10:00pm Singapore/China time each day, so you can do business and plan for the season ahead.

Exhibitors and visitors also have live and on-demand access to a wide range of sessions and workshops at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. In addition to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, there are three daily online Hall Forums – ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA and COOL LOGISTICS ASIA.

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, which runs from 11:00am-1:00pm each day (Singapore/China time), offers practical solutions for managing your fresh produce business. Sessions on day one (18 November) are themed around ‘The Supplier’, while day two turns the focus on ‘The Consumer’. On day three, ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM hosts a special Global Women Fresh event.

SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, which livestreams between 1:00pm and 3:00pm (Singapore/China time) each day, focuses on the latest trends in high-tech horticulture. Covid-19 has only accelerated the development of technology in the fresh produce business, and this year’s programme focuses on ‘unmanned growing concepts’.

Rounding out each day, COOL LOGISTICS ASIA takes place daily from 3:00pm-5:00pm Singapore/China time. It brings you practical workshops covering trend analysis, technical overviews and case studies in fresh produce logistics.

At ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, you can also download your free copy of the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS STATISTICS HANDBOOK with all the latest information and analysis of trends in Asia’s fast-moving fresh produce business. Plus, you can download ASIAFRUT MAGAZINE’S special edition for the event, featuring an in-depth preview of the programme.

