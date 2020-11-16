Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 16. November 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
16.11.2020

Coming up at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is where Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable trade meets online, and it all kicks off with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Asia’s premier fresh produce conference livestreams from 2:00pm-6:30pm Singapore/China time on 17 November. It brings you the best analysis and insight for Asia from fresh produce decision-makers around the world, and it’s free to attend for all ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors for the first time this year. Check out the full programme here: https://www.asiafruitcongress.com/pro

The winners of this year’s ASIA FRUIT AWARDS are announced at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Find out who’s won this year in the online presentation ceremony from 4:30pm-5:00pm Singapore/China time and join us to celebrate excellence as the winners are beamed in to accept their accolades.
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s virtual meeting place opens on 18-20 November. Exhibitors from more than 30 different countries across six regions and continents have signed up to take part and are relishing the opportunities to meet and do business online. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s sophisticated business-matching software finds the most suitable contacts for your business. It enables you to schedule meetings at any time between 10:00am and 10:00pm Singapore/China time each day, so you can do business and plan for the season ahead.
Exhibitors and visitors also have live and on-demand access to a wide range of sessions and workshops at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. In addition to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, there are three daily online Hall Forums – ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA and COOL LOGISTICS ASIA.
ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, which runs from 11:00am-1:00pm each day (Singapore/China time), offers practical solutions for managing your fresh produce business. Sessions on day one (18 November) are themed around ‘The Supplier’, while day two turns the focus on ‘The Consumer’. On day three, ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM hosts a special Global Women Fresh event.
SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, which livestreams between 1:00pm and 3:00pm (Singapore/China time) each day, focuses on the latest trends in high-tech horticulture. Covid-19 has only accelerated the development of technology in the fresh produce business, and this year’s programme focuses on ‘unmanned growing concepts’.
Rounding out each day, COOL LOGISTICS ASIA takes place daily from 3:00pm-5:00pm Singapore/China time. It brings you practical workshops covering trend analysis, technical overviews and case studies in fresh produce logistics.
At ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, you can also download your free copy of the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS STATISTICS HANDBOOK with all the latest information and analysis of trends in Asia’s fast-moving fresh produce business. Plus, you can download ASIAFRUT MAGAZINE’S special edition for the event, featuring an in-depth preview of the programme.
Register online today to make the most of the unrivalled combination of information and business meeting opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Register for one flat fee of €30 plus VAT to enjoy the full range of benefits:
https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/RegisterNow/

 

 

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen, Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Peru: Auswirkungen der politischen Krise auf das Frucht... 16.11.2020
Internationale Grüne Woche 2021 findet ausschließlich d... 16.11.2020
United Fresh writes letter to Trump urging priority acc... 16.11.2020
Costa Rica: Widerstand gegen Bananen-Preissenkung von A... 16.11.2020
Chile/Niederlande: Das eCert ist da 16.11.2020
Peru: Youth of avocado industry has helped it to be mor... 16.11.2020
Brexit threatens Ghana bananas 13.11.2020
Kolumbien/Avocados: Corpohass entwickelt eigenes Nachha... 13.11.2020
Peru: Demand for organic ginger skyrockets due to the p... 13.11.2020
Plant & Food Research: Wie entwickelt sich Psa im Verla... 12.11.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

16.11.2020

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen FRUCHTHANDELS-PROFI IM EIN- UND VERKAUF (M/W/D)

04.11.2020

OBST VOM BODENSEE Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams am Standort in Friedrichshafen suchen wir ab sofort eine/n QUALITÄTSMANAGEMENTBEAUFTRAGTE/N (W/M/D) in Vollzeit

29.10.2020

ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, Essen: Wir suchen Verstärkung: Spezialist Qualitätswesen Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)

26.10.2020

Pilz Schindler GmbH/Don-Limón, Hamburg: Mitarbeiter Verkauf Obst & Gemüse Nachtarbeit (m/w/d) gesucht

23.10.2020

Thiermann GmbH & Co. KG, Kirchdorf: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Mitarbeiter im Vertrieb (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 46/2020

EXZELLENZ IM EINZELHANDEL:
MACHT MEHR SAISONALITÄT
ÜBERHAUPT EINEN SINN?

DFHV-Junioren trafen sich online:
Die Branche braucht Macher und
Entscheider

GLOBAL CITRUS CONGRESS
Zeit für eine neue Organisation

IM INTERVIEW
The Greenery: Die richtige Balance finden

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
46 13.11.2020 03.11.2020 • Birnen
• Kartoffel-Produkte
47 20.11.2020 10.11.2020 • Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen)
• Produkte am POS: Chinakohl
48 28.11.2020 17.11.2020 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 04.12.2020 24.11.2020 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Apfelsinen
50 11.12.2020 01.12.2020 • Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

17.11.2020

Asiafruit Congress Online

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

18.11.2020

Asia Fruit Logistica ON

Asia’s fresh produce hub

19.11.2020

Interpoma Connects 2020

Digital Days for the Apple Economy

22.11.2020

Interpom / Primeurs

International Potato, Fruit and Vegetables Trade Fair

25.11.2020

WorldFood Istanbul

28th International Food Products & Processing Technologies Exhibition

25.11.2020

Food & Life

Deutschlands größter Treffpunkt für Essen, Trinken und Geniessen

27.11.2020

World Food Expo Korea

Food Industry Exhibition combined B2B and B2C

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.