Citrus Growers‘ Association/Südafrika: Kritisches Niveau bei Staudämmen

Das Niveau des Kouga-Staudamms, der die Region Patensie versorgt, liege laut Portia Magwaza, Research Economist bei der Citrus Growers‘ Association (CGA), bei nur 8,4 %. Im Vergleichszeitraum des vergangenen Jahres waren es dagegen 40,3 %.
Der Tzaneen-Staudamm, der die große Anbauregion Letsitele mit Wasser versorgt, liegt nach einigen Regenfällen zu Beginn des Frühlings bei 11,4 % und damit leicht über den 9,5 % aus dem Vorjahr. CGA wird wöchentliche Updates zum Stand der Dämme geben, heißt es von der Organisation, damit die Citruserzeuger immer auf dem aktuellen Stand sind. Die Produzenten hoffen, dass sich die Vorhersagen von La Nina und guten Sommerregenfällen erfüllen werden.
IN DEUTSCHLAND GREIFEN VERBRAUCHER
WIEDER BEI FRESH CONVENIENCE ZU
Citrus-Streit
Argentinien gegen Spanien?
Cool-Chain-Management
Schutz der Lieferketten steht im Fokus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|26.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference