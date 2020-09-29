Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 29. September 2020
28.09.2020

Citrus Growers‘ Association/Südafrika: Kritisches Niveau bei Staudämmen

Foto: Louise Brodie

Das Niveau des Kouga-Staudamms, der die Region Patensie versorgt, liege laut Portia Magwaza, Research Economist bei der Citrus Growers‘ Association (CGA), bei nur 8,4 %. Im Vergleichszeitraum des vergangenen Jahres waren es dagegen 40,3 %.

Der Tzaneen-Staudamm, der die große Anbauregion Letsitele mit Wasser versorgt, liegt nach einigen Regenfällen zu Beginn des Frühlings bei 11,4 % und damit leicht über den 9,5 % aus dem Vorjahr. CGA wird wöchentliche Updates zum Stand der Dämme geben, heißt es von der Organisation, damit die Citruserzeuger immer auf dem aktuellen Stand sind. Die Produzenten hoffen, dass sich die Vorhersagen von La Nina und guten Sommerregenfällen erfüllen werden.

Kategorie: Produktion
