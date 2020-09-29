Citrus Growers‘ Association/Südafrika: Kritisches Niveau bei Staudämmen

Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

FPJ LIVE - The UK fruit and vegetable congress - Online - UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo Online More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Internationale Verpackungsmesse

E-PACK TECH Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...

International Citrus Congress We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.