Dienstag, 5. November 2019
05.11.2019

"Citrus" für bessere Produktivität und Prozesseffizienz

"Citrus" für bessere Produktivität und Prozesseffizienz

Während der Fruit Attraction 2019 stellte das Unternehmen O'gayar Consulting aus Valencia, Spanien die Software "Citrus" vor, die mit Hilfe von „Big Data und Smart Data” zur Produktionsoptimierung beitragen soll.

Laut O'gayar ermöglicht „Citrus“ Unternehmen, den Ressourcenverbrauch (Personal, Maschinen und Prozesse in der Lebensmittelindustrie) effizient zu identifizieren und auzuflösen und das Leistungsniveaus pro Arbeiter festzulegen. Zudem biete das Programm eine umfassende und detaillierte Kontrolle aller Produktionsabläufe und eine effiziente Echtzeitkommunikation von jedem Gerät aus. Daraus resultiere die Beschleunigung und Präzisierung bei der Entscheidungsfindung mit Verbesserung der Produktionsplanung.

Kategorie: Produktion
