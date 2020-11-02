Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 2. November 2020
30.10.2020

Citrosol: Plantseal and Plantseal Shine free are the only plant coatings certified for use in organic farming of citrus fruit and apples

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) image of the micromorphology of Arabidopsis thaliana leaves covered with an epicuticular wax sheath. Photo: Citrosol

Both plant coatings afford a natural shine to the fruit and in the case of Plantseal Shine free the shine is virtually imperceptible, giving the appearance of an unwaxed fruit, according to Citrosol.

Both extend the shelf life of the fruit, by mitigating losses due to aging symptoms such as the staining of the lemon stylar end and display excellent weight loss control. Plantseal Shine free is excellent for de-greened fruit, allowing the fruit to continue its color development.
In addition, pitting due to chilling injury is reduced during cold storage or prolonged refrigerated transport.

Kategorie: Produktion
