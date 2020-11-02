Citrosol: Plantseal and Plantseal Shine free are the only plant coatings certified for use in organic farming of citrus fruit and apples

Both plant coatings afford a natural shine to the fruit and in the case of Plantseal Shine free the shine is virtually imperceptible, giving the appearance of an unwaxed fruit, according to Citrosol.
Both extend the shelf life of the fruit, by mitigating losses due to aging symptoms such as the staining of the lemon stylar end and display excellent weight loss control. Plantseal Shine free is excellent for de-greened fruit, allowing the fruit to continue its color development.
In addition, pitting due to chilling injury is reduced during cold storage or prolonged refrigerated transport.
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|30.10.2020
|20.10.2020
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Saisonstart in Israel
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|06.11.2020
|27.10.2020
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|46
|13.11.2020
|03.11.2020
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Birnen
• Kartoffel-Produkte (Interpom 2020)
|47
|20.11.2020
|10.11.2020
|• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen)
• Produkte am POS: Chinakohl
|48
|27.11.2020
|17.11.2020
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
28th International Food Products & Processing Technologies Exhibition