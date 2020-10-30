Citrosol: Only Plantseal & Plantseal Shine free certified for organic farming of citrus fruit & apples

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) image of the micromorphology of Arabidopsis thaliana leaves covered with an epicuticular wax sheath. Photo: Citrosol

Both plant coatings afford a natural shine to the fruit and in the case of Plantseal Shine free the shine is virtually imperceptible, giving the appearance of an unwaxed fruit, according to Citrusol.



Both extend the shelf life of the fruit, by mitigating losses due to aging symptoms such as the staining of the lemon stylar end and display excellent weight loss control. Plantseal Shine free is excellent for degreened fruit, allowing the fruit to continue its color development.

In addition, pitting due to chilling injury is reduced during cold storage or prolonged refrigerated transport.



