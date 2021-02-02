Chiquita präsentiert neue Sticker-Kollektion

Millionen Bananen werden ab Februar wieder einen blauen Sticker tragen, der Vitamine und Nährstoffe vorstellt, die in Chiquita-Bananen enthalten sind. Versehen sind die Sticker außerdem mit Sprüchen wie „Nature's Candy Bar“ und „Rush Hour Fuel“.
Die Sticker sind eine Anspielung auf aktuelle Trends, so Chiquita, denn laut einer aktuellen Studie arbeiten 77 % der Erwachsenen in den USA aktiv daran, ihre Gesundheit zu verbessern.
„Chiquita hofft, dass die Sticker-Kollektion die Menschen auf unterhaltsame Weise daran erinnert, dass gesunde Ernährung nicht kompliziert sein muss. Ob als Snack für unterwegs oder in einem Rezept, Chiquita-Bananen sind eine einfache Möglichkeit, jede Ernährung mit wichtigen Vitaminen und Nährstoffen zu ergänzen“, so Tina Varjabedian, Marketing Manager Nordamerika.
