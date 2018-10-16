Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
15.10.2018

China: Rückgang der Apfelproduktion

China: Rückgang der Apfelproduktion

Aufgrund von Kälteeinbrüchen im Frühjahr wird die Apfelernte 2018 in China voraussichtlich um rund 25% geringer ausfallen als im Vorjahr. Diese Prognose gab die China Fruit Marketing Association während dem "China Apple Annual Summit" Ende September in Zhaoyuan, Provinz Shandong, bekannt.

Aufgrund der Wetterkapriolen wird in den Provinzen Shaanxi, Gansu, Shandong, Hebei, Shanxi und Yunnan sowie in den Präfekturen Zhaotong und Jingning mit Rückgängen von 15 % bis 50 % gerechnet, wie Produce Report berichtet. Insgesamt seien die Apfelpreise gegenüber dem Vorjahr moderat gestiegen, um der schlechten Ernte gerecht zu werden.
Von Januar bis Mitte Juli 2018 hatte China 707.600 t frische Äpfel exportiert, ein Rückgang von rund 3 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr. Der Wert dieser Exporte betrug 810 Mio US-Dollar, was einem Anstieg von 6,1 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr entspricht.
Nach den auf dem China Apple Annual Summit vorgelegten Zahlen lag die chinesische Frischapfelproduktion 2017 bei 41,4 Mio t. Die Frischapfelimporte stiegen 2017 um 2 % auf 68.000 t. Der Einfuhrwert betrug 110 Mio US-Dollar und lag damit 7% über dem Vorjahreswert.

Kategorie: Übersee
