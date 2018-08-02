Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 2. August 2018
01.08.2018

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA to unleash fresh power in 2019

Registrations are now open for China’s leading trade show for the fresh produce business, which returns for its second edition on 29-31 May 2019 in Shanghai.

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is set to unleash fresh power to China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business in 2019 with a simple, proven formula. Organised by the same global group behind FRUIT LOGISTICA in Berlin and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in Hong Kong, China’s leading trade show for the fresh produce industry brings together the best in the worldwide fresh produce business, offers them the best insights, innovations and networking, and in turn enables them to do the best business.

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA focuses on the world’s single largest consumer market where many millions of consumers are demanding freshness, taste and quality from both local and imported produce.

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA brings together the entire supply chain from across China and the rest of the world under one roof. The launch edition in May 2018 attracted more than 2,000 top-quality trade visitors and buyers, with over 80 per cent coming from China’s fresh produce business and food retail trade. Chinese trade visitors came from every corner of the country spanning 25 different provinces. The inaugural edition in Shanghai also attracted strong interest from the international trade, with industry professionals from over 35 countries in attendance.

Visitor survey results underlined the high quality of trade visitors, with more than 94 per cent involved in the purchasing and procurement decisions of their companies. With visitor and exhibitor testimonials highlighting strong business outcomes in 2018, registrations are now open for CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019.  Application forms can be downloaded from the CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA website: www.chinafruitlogistica.cn/en/exhibitor/

Organiser Global Produce Events (Shanghai) expects more companies and organisations to join the second edition of CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA. In 2018, Chinese exhibitors from 12 different provinces showcased their products and services alongside leading companies from across the global fresh produce trade. Altogether, some 19 different exhibiting countries took part, including Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Spain, Thailand, Uruguay, United Kingdom and the US.

New dates, new venue
CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place on 29-31 May at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC). The new venue provides the perfect platform to scale up the trade show floor. Exhibitors can register now at special first-mover rates until 15 September.

As part of the FRUIT LOGISTICA brand family, exhibitors at CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA can expect a top-quality event, with top-quality visitors from every link in the supply chain.  

The trade show is unique in China as it also offers a high-quality three-track conference programme on the show floor, with more than 40 international speakers providing a range of strategic marketing insights and practical trade information. The programme is powered by CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s media partner ASIAFRUIT CHINA, the leading international fresh produce news service for the Chinese-speaking trade.

