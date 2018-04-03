Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 3. April 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
03.04.2018

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Ticket shop open

According to a press release, the online ticket shop for CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is now open. The premier national trade show for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business launches on 14-16 May in Shanghai, and visitors who buy their tickets online can make a 40 per cent saving on their entry fee compared with registering onsite. Tickets can be purchased here: www.chinafruitlogistica.cn/en/audience/tickets.html

Taking place at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing, CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the new addition to the brand family that includes FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading global and continental trade shows for the fresh fruit and vegetable business respectively.
CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the premier platform on a national scale for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, bringing together producers, traders, retailers and service providers from across the country and providing effective international connections to the wide world of fresh produce. 
Companies from around the globe and throughout the value chain have signed up to exhibit at the inaugural edition of CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Exhibitors from Australia, China, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Turkey, Thailand, Uruguay and the US will be showcasing their products and services at the trade fair.
Exhibitors include both regular participants across the FRUIT LOGISTICA family of events, such as major Chinese trading company Goodfarmer, as well as debut exhibitors, such as leading fresh food e-tailer Yiguo. The Alibaba-invested e-tailer will be showcasing its new supply chain platform, Win-Chain Supply Chain.
“Yiguo Group has been able to meet many fruit supply partners over the years and has brought its products to tens of millions of consumers through Tmall Fresh, Suning Fresh and new retail channels,” said Andy Zhang, vice-president of Yiguo Group’s Win-Chain Supply Chain Management. “This year, we have a new platform to connect our global fruit resources, Win-Chain.”
Visitors to CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA can also access the best combination of information and insights on the show-floor with a new three-track programme powered by ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE and ASIAFRUIT CHINA. 
At the FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA Keynote Stage, trade show visitors can take part in the core conference programme featuring a mix of keynote presentations, strategic insights and panel discussions on the hot topics in China’s fresh produce business. Speakers include Haisheng president Gao Liang; Joanna Zheng, director of category planning for TMall Fresh; Cha Nan, senior analyst with 36Kr Research Institute; and Zespri’s global marketing director Ng Kok Hwee.
At the Expert Stage, visitors can meet industry experts, and get practical insights on the best products, systems and solutions for their business.
Meanwhile, the Media Studio features quick-fire live interviews with key industry figures covering the latest trends and innovations.
“Our three-track programme is packed with information to suit everybody’s needs, from strategic insights to practical know-how,” says ASIAFRUIT CHINA editor Yuxin Yang.
All components of the programme are open to CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors, and take place in the same hall as the exhibition, which is open from 10am to 4pm daily.
China’s rapid growth as a consumer market continues to fuel the expansion of the global fresh produce trade, with the country tipped to become the world’s largest fruit importer in the years to come. China’s fresh fruit imports grew by 11 per cent in 2017 to top 3.8m tonnes, according to data from China Customs. The increase was driven by bananas (+17 per cent year-on-year), longan (+48 per cent) and oranges (+61 per cent). 

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
European Tomato Forum: Zusätzliche Impulse für den Toma... 03.04.2018
CIV: Sortenportfolio verbindet Produktivität, Suche nac... 03.04.2018
Multivac blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2017 zurück ... 28.03.2018
Anuga Food Tec: Lebensmittelsicherheit, Digitalisierung... 22.03.2018
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: JD.com und Yiguo nehmen zum erste... 21.03.2018
Global Berry Congress: Europäische Märkte für chilenisc... 21.03.2018
Global Berry Congress: Branche sondiert Chancen und Ris... 20.03.2018
CIV stellt Sorteninnovationen auf Global Berry Congress... 14.03.2018
transport logistic China 2018: Nachfrage bei internatio... 12.03.2018
Finnland ist Partnerland der Grünen Woche 2019 12.03.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

02.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 1. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiterin Ein- & Verkauf Obst

29.03.2018

Landgard: Für unseren Standort Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Termin in Vollzeit einen Junior Key Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w)

08.03.2018

Fruchthansa GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams in Wesseling suchen wir einen Assistent Ein- und Verkauf (m/w)

07.03.2018

TERRA, Bozen (Italien): Wir sind ein international tätiges, expandierendes Handelsunternehmen im Bereich Obst und Gemüse und suchen zur Verstärkung für unser dynamisches Team eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in

05.03.2018

Wir, ein mittelständiges Unternehmen der Obst und Gemüse Branche im Raum Frankfurt am Main, suchen ab Juli 2018 einen profilierten, zweisprachigen (deutsch/französisch) Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w) für den Telefonverkauf

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 13/2018

GLOBAL BERRY CONGRESS: „BEEREN DÜRFEN KEINE GEWÖHNLICHEN KONSUMARTIKEL WERDEN”

BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse

KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern

FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

13 31.03.2018 20.03.2018 • Oster-Ausgabe
• Produkte am POS: Kresse

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
14 06.04.2018 27.03.2018 • Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
15 13.04.2018 03.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
16 20.04.2018 10.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

04.04.2018

WorldFood + Agroworld Uzbekistan

17th International exhibition for the food & drinks industry

05.04.2018

Slow Food Messe

Markt des guten Geschmacks

09.04.2018

China Refrigeration

International Exhibition for Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation, Frozen Food Processing, Packaging...

10.04.2018

WorldFood Warsaw

The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.

10.04.2018

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

11.04.2018

Exhibition and Conference for Fresh Furits and Vegetables

NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...

15.04.2018

Sol & Agrifood

The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.