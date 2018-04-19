CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Fresh Power

China FRUIT LOGISTICA will provide the country’s fresh produce trade with a new professional platform on a national scale when it launches on 14-16 May in Shanghai, according to a press release.



Taking place at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing, China Fruit Logistica is the new addition to the brand family that includes Fruit Logistica and Asia Fruit Logistica, the leading global and continental trade shows respectively for the fresh fruit and vegetable business.

China Fruit Logistica is the premier platform on a national scale for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, bringing together producers, traders, retailers and service providers from across the country with key international players.

“China Fruit Logistica is the only trade exhibition in China to bring together so many top decision makers with effective international connections to the wide world of fresh produce,” says Will Wollbold, general manager of event organiser Global Produce Events (Shanghai). “Only at China Fruit Logistica will you experience the quality and scope of a truly trusted brand event with an international reputation built on proven success.”



Intra-China and international

More than half of the exhibitors registered for China Fruit Logistica are from China, representing the entire supply chain from north to south. Companies and organisations from over 12 different Chinese provinces will be showcasing their products and services.

A diverse range of international companies from more than 18 different countries spanning all continents have also signed up to exhibit at this inaugural edition of China Fruit Logistica.

Exhibitors from Australia, Canada, China, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the US and Uruguay will be showcasing their products and services at the trade fair.

Exhibitors span the entire value chain, from major traders and marketers such as Goodfarmer and Dole China, through technology companies such as BBC Technologies and Croptimal, to logistics service providers such as Win-Chain Supply Chain Management and Swire Cold Chain Logistics.

China Fruit Logistica is set to attract key fresh fruit and vegetable buyers and suppliers from all over China, from smaller regional organisations to major national players. “We’re expecting retailers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, producers, service suppliers – everyone involved in the China fresh produce business and the countries which supply it,” says Wollbold.



Information & Insights

Visitors to China Fruit Logistica can also access the best combination of information and insights on the show-floor with a new three-track programme powered by Asiafruit China.

At the Fresh Produce Forum China Main Stage, trade show visitors can take part in the core conference programme featuring a mix of keynote presentations, strategic insights and panel discussions on the hot topics and trends in China’s fresh produce business.

At the Expert Stage, visitors can meet industry experts from around the world, and get practical insights on the best products, systems and solutions for their business.

Meanwhile, the Media Studio features quick-fire live interviews with key industry figures covering the latest trends and innovations. “Our three-track programme is packed with information to suit everybody’s needs, from strategic insights to hands-on solutions,” says Asiafruit China editor Yuxin Yang.



Main Stage

Fresh Produce Forum China kicks off with the keynote session ‘Setting new standards: the future for Chinese brands’. Expert speakers will discuss the drive to develop domestic quality standards in China and build home-grown brands. Speakers include Xie Lingyun of Youguolian, Jae Chun of Driscoll’s Asia-Pacific and Mei Qiang of Tianxiaxingnong.

Day Two’s headline session at Fresh Produce Forum China focuses on the changing shape of the China market, with expert perspectives from Zhang Yi of Beijing-based B2B wholesale company Floruit and You Zhijiang, chairman of Jiaxing Fruit Wholesale Market.

On Day Three, the opening session turns the focus on marketing to young women and mothers in China, a fast-growing sector for fresh produce marketers. Speakers include Joanna Zheng from TMall Fresh; Guo Chenglin, chairman of brand marketing company Share Ideas; and Zespri International’s head of global marketing Ng Kok Hwee. In another headline session, Zha Nan of 36Kr Research Institute, Clark Meng of JD 7Fresh and Loren Zhao of Freshbridge discuss what New Retail means for China’s fresh produce business.

In addition to the keynote sessions, the Main Stage features a series of regional showcases, with Day One focusing on Shaanxi, Day Two on Yunnan and Day Three on Hainan.



Expert Stage

Packaging and Marketing is the theme for Day One at the Expert Stage, with sessions covering sorting and grading systems, online marketing, and packaging as a marketing tool.

Day Two turns the focus to Production, looking at what’s new in varietal development, digital disruptions in production systems; and covered cropping.

Logistics and Cold Chain are the focus for Day Three, with sessions covering advances in controlled atmosphere technologies, ripening systems, and inventory management and ERP systems.

All components of the conference programme are open to China Fruit Logistica visitors, and take place in the same hall as the exhibition, which is open from 10am to 4pm daily. All sessions offer simultaneous Chinese-English translation.

Visitors to China Fruit Logistica who buy their tickets online can make a 40 per cent saving on their entry fee compared with registering onsite.