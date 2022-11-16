Chile: Vor allem Kirschen von Regen und Hagel geschädigt

Die Kulturen in den Anbauregionen von Santiago, Curicó und Linares wurden am Wochenende der KW 45 von Starkregen und teilweise sogar Hagel getroffen.
Wie freshfruitportal mit Bezug auf Asoex und Fedefruta berichtet, sei es noch zu früh für konkrete Schadensmeldungen. Je nach Region, Gemeinde, Ortschaft, Erzeuger und Anpflanzung würden sich unterschiedlich schwere Schäden zeigen. Besonders betroffen seien Kirschen und in geringerem Maße Heidelbeeren.
Kiwis aus Frankreich:
Von Qualität, Content
und Kosten
SPANIEN
Angekündigter Transportstreik
besorgt Branche
ITALIEN
Saftige Kosten bringen
Citruserzeuger ins Grübeln
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|11.11.2022
|31.10.2022
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• ExpoSE
|46
|18.11.2022
|08.11.2022
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Birnen
• Kartoffelprodukte (Interpom)
• Produkte am POS: Kaki
|47
|25.11.2022
|15.11.2022
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|02.12.2022
|22.11.2022
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|49
|09.12.2022
|23.11.2022
|SPECIAL: best in fresh 2023 - BRANDS, CONCEPTS, IDEAS FOR THE FRESH PRODUCE MARKET
Interpoma is the only trade show in the world dedicated exclusively to the world of apples, from production to storage and marketing. And much much more: Interpoma is an international platform that brings together apple experts...
The trade shows EMBALLAGE and MANUTENTION have joined forces to display their complementarity, forming a single and unique exhibition in tune with its market: ALL4PACK Paris. From raw materials through to intralogistics and...
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
International Potato, Fruit and Vegetables Trade Fair
Global Citrus Congress streams live on 30 November, allowing viewers to pick their most convenient time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event brings together key players in the citrus category to connect and share...
Internationale Fachmesse für Erwerbsobstbau, Destillation und Agrartechnik
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...