Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 17. Januar 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
17.01.2018

Chile picked for inaugural Global Cherry Summit

According to a press release, after years of exponential growth buoyed by aggressive planting, improved post-harvest practices and Chinese demand, the Chilean cherry industry is set for shipments upwards of 150,000 metric tons (MT) in 2017-18.

This makes Chile by far the world’s leading export player for the crop. What happens in this corner of the world can have far-reaching impacts on the hungry winter markets of the northern hemisphere, not to mention competing producers in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.
This confluence of factors makes Chile the ideal choice to host the inaugural Global Cherry Summit, which is set to take place on April 25 at the Monticello Hotel, nestled in the picturesque coastal mountains of San Francisco de Mostazal outside the capital Santiago.
Organized by Yentzen Group and Produce Business Magazine, the event will offer eye-opening educational sessions and panels on the cherry trade, e-commerce, new varieties, logistics, crop management and post-harvest techniques, as well as networking opportunities and the chance to be part of the conversation.
“Without a doubt this will be a summit that allows us to analyze the successes the industry has had as well as areas that need attention for the future,” says Cristián Tagle, president of the Chilean Fruit Exporter Association’s (ASOEX) Cherry Committee.
“Chile is the country that has had the most growth in recent years and today consolidates that with a forecast of more than 30 million boxes just for export,” he says.
From all origins, cherry imports worldwide rose by more than US$1 billion between 2013 and 2016, representing growth of a whopping 68 percent to US$2.5 billion. This certainly gives the sector something to cheer about, but may also be an inflection point where caution and revitalized strategies are needed.
“Chile has become an example in the management of this fruit, incorporating precision technology in its processes and forming high-expertise professionals and researchers,” says René Wünkhaus, commercial manager at one of the country’s leading exporters Copefrut.
“However, there are many challenges still for the industry around the world. You have to keep in mind that climate change has had serious consequences in previous seasons for Argentina, the United States and even Chile,” he says.
“The idea is to meet and share experiences that will help us see what’s coming in future and how we will face it, and that’s why exhibitions and international experiences are of fundamental importance.”
Wünkhaus’ views are echoed by Alejandro García Huidobro, general manager at Exportadora Prize.
“We have had some incredible years for our sector with excellent prices, market growth and reasonable production,” Huidobro says.
“The future will bring much greater challenges than we’ve faced before, so all players will have to work hard to grow our markets and improve our offering. I believe it’s necessary to build the foundations for our industry’s future.”
Yentzen Group managing director Gustavo Yentzen says there has been a lot of interest in the event to date.
“We think it will be a unique instance for analyzing what happens in the 2017-18 season in detail and look ahead to what may be in store for cherries in future,” Yentzen says.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Internationale Grüne Woche: Im 92. Jahr so internationa... 17.01.2018
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Get set for growth at Asia’s fres... 16.01.2018
DFHV: Rundgang für Azubis auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA 16.01.2018
Internationale Grüne Woche: "Bunt & gesund - die neue L... 15.01.2018
British Exhibitor Gruppe auf der IPM Essen 15.01.2018
Soft Fruit Conference 2018: Viel Potenzial für Himbeere... 13.01.2018
Camposol stellt "The Berry That Cares" auf FRUIT LOGIST... 11.01.2018
DRV: Genossenschaften präsentieren sich mit big picture... 11.01.2018
ZVG präsentiert Vielfalt des Gartenbaus auf der Interna... 11.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Business France lädt zu einer „To... 10.01.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

17.01.2018

GALAB Laboratories GmbH, Hamburg: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: Leiter Kundendienst/customer service manager (m/w)

15.01.2018

Arnulf Weiller GmbH, Herxheim: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Ein- und Verkäufer - Obst und Gemüse (m/w)

04.01.2018

REWE Group: Für den Standort Verona (Italien) suchen wir ab sofort einen qualifizierten und engagierten Key Account Manager (w/m) im Bereich Bio Obst- und Gemüsehandel

14.12.2017

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden jungen Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen/eine Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

30.11.2017

Leiter Verkauf Innendienst bei Marktführer in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche (m/w), Dienstsitz: Großraum Erfurt...

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 1/2 2018

Geschnitten, verpackt, gegessen

FRESH CUT
Akzeptanz in Deutschland 2017 stärker gestiegen —Wichtiger Beitrag zur gesunden Ernährung

RÜCKBLICK
Turbulenzen im Fruchtgeschäft und beim Wetter hielten die Branche in Atem

SÜDAFRIKA
Obstbranche feiert 20 Jahre freien Exportzugang

LKW-KARTELL
Verbände-Geschädigten-Gemeinschaft schließt sich Sammelklage vor niederländischem Gericht an

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
1/2 12.01.2018 02.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
05.01.2018 • Fresh Convenience
3 19.01.2018 09.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Feldsalat
02.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
10.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
4 26.01.2018 16.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
09.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

19.01.2018

Internationale Grüne Woche

The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

23.01.2018

IPM Essen

Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

24.01.2018

Empack

Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik

24.01.2018

AGROmashEXPO

The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary

24.01.2018

V Fresh Produce (Fruit & Veg) Trade Mission in the UK

An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...

01.02.2018

Fieragricola

Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.

05.02.2018

Prodexpo

The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.