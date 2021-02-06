Chile: Obst-Ausfuhren legen um rund neun Prozent zu

BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES
SPINAT
BabyLeaf stark im Auswind
SÜDAMERIKA
Schlechtes Wetter beeinträchtigt
Exporte
843.671 t wurden laut Asoex im Zeitraum September 2020 bis Januar 2021 exportiert. Platz eins bei den Ausfuhren belegen Kirschen (41,3 %). Auf Blaubeeren entfallen 11,6 %, auf Äpfel 8,3 %, auf Avocados 8,2 % und auf Trauben 8 %).
46,7 % der Gesamtausfuhren gingen in den Fernen Osten. Es folgen die USA (24,1 %), Südamerika (14,1 %), Europa (13,5 %), Kanada (1,3 %) und der Mittlere Osten (0,2 %). 55,2 % der Gesamtausfuhren nach Europa entfallen auf die Niederlande, UK erhält 23,8 % und Spanien 7,8 %). Hauptabnehmer für Obst aus dem Andenland sind in Fernost die Märkte China (90,9 %), Südkorea (3,6 %) und Taiwan (2,1 %). Kolumbien (20,4 %), Brasilien (19,5 %) und Ecuador (13,3 %) sind die wichtigsten Märkte in Südamerika.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|05.02.2021
|26.01.2021
|• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL:Frische Meeting Italien - Deutschland (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
