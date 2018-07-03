Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 3. Juli 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
02.07.2018

Chile: Lizenz-Traubensorten haben immer größeren Anteil am Export

Die chilenischen Lizenzsorten besitzen inzwischen einen Anteil von rund 10 % an den Traubenexporten des Landes. In der Saison 2017/18 betrug die Ausfuhrmenge nach Angaben von iQonsulting 79.500 t im Vergleich zu den insgesamt 732.000 t Trauben, die bis zur KW 25 vermarktet wurden.

Dies entspricht einer Steigerung um 59 % gegenüber der Vorjahressaison. Besonders erfolgreich seien dabei die Varietäten Red Seedless mit einem Anteil von 62 % gewesen, gefolgt von White Seedless mit 20 % und Black Seedless mit 15 % Mengenanteil. Die Hauptabsatzmärkte waren demzufolge die USA (74 %) vor China/Hongkong (8 %), England (5 %) und Südkorea (2,4 %).

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Brasilien: Bananenproduktion ist rückläufig 02.07.2018
Colombia on the right path for growth 02.07.2018
Neuseeland/Kiwi: Oberster Gerichtshof sieht Schuld für ... 29.06.2018
Südafrika/Citrus: Erfolgreiche Saison, nur Mandarinen r... 28.06.2018
Chile/ASOEX: „Avocado-Branche ist nicht für Wasserknapp... 28.06.2018
Thx!: Argentinisches Heidelbeer-Projekt mit sozialem An... 28.06.2018
Iwi collective beats out foreign bidders to buy 100ha o... 27.06.2018
SanLucar: Größere Präsenz in den arabischen Golfstaaten 27.06.2018
Chile: Das Recht auf Wasser muss so klar sein, wie das ... 26.06.2018
Peru exportierte 2018 bisher rund 117.000 Tonnen Avocad... 26.06.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

07.06.2018

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH, Münster: Unterstützen Sie uns auf unserem weiteren Erfolgsweg zum nächstmöglichen Termin in unserem Zentraleinkauf in Münster als Einkäufer/in Obst & Gemüse

24.05.2018

KÖHRA - Frische GmbH, Köhra: Als regionaler Frischepartner für Gastronomie und Großverbraucher suchen wir noch motivierte Mitarbeiter/-innen für den Bereich: Einkauf - Warenwirtschaft

24.05.2018

HOFER, Sattledt (Österreich): Einkaufsmanager/in mit Schwerpunkt Obst & Gemüse

21.05.2018

Erzeugergroßmarkt Langförden-Oldenburg eG, Vechta-Langförden: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Sales Manager (m/w)

21.05.2018

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden jungen Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Kreativen Einkäufer (m/w) für Obst & Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 26/2018

EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM: GROSSER APPETIT AUF KLEINE SORTEN

Aldi Süd im Interview: „Wir wollen ein Einkaufserlebnis bieten — die Konsumenten aber nicht überstrapazieren”

LANDGARD
O+G-Geschäft treibt Wachstum

NIEDERLANDE
Verband kritisiert Ernährungspolitik

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
26 29.06.2018 19.06.2018 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
27 06.07.2018 26.06.2018 • Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
28 13.07.2018 03.07.2018 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 27.07.2018 17.07.2018 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren

August

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

12.07.2018

BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA

The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...

07.08.2018

ANUTEC Brazil

ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...

12.08.2018

30th International Horticultural Congress IHC 2018

The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...

12.08.2018

International Symposium on Avocado

The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...

17.08.2018

Hortico

Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition

04.09.2018

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

05.09.2018

WorldFood Istanbul

The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.