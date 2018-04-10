Chile: Cool Carriers und Global Reefers vergrößern Anteil an transportierten Exporten

76 % der frühen chilenischen Trauben und Steinobst werden durch Cool Carriers und Global Reefers in die USA importiert. 2016/17 lag dieser Anteil noch bei 72 %, berichtet reefertrends.
Zu einem ersten Höhepunkt zu Beginn der Frühsaison transportierten Cool Carriers und Global Reefers 447.000 Paletten von den insgesamt 591.000 an die Ost- und Westküste der USA. Dies entspreche 442.000 von insgesamt 611.000 Paletten im Jahr 2016/17.
SPANISCHE BEERENBRANCHE HOFFT
AUF POSITIVE WENDE
Neue Sorten für ein neues Klima? Innovative Züchtungen sollen Produktion sichern
ANUGA FOOD TEC
Industrie 4.0 im Fokus
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Trend Report Teil 2
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...
The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.
International Food and Drinks Exhibition
Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.
International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry
International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services and Technologies
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...