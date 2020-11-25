Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 25. November 2020
25.11.2020

Chile: Bio-Genossenschaft Organiccop ins Leben gerufen

Bio-Erzeuger aus den Regionen Maule und Ñuble haben sich zusammengeschlossen, um Äpfel, Birnen, Blaubeeren, Wein, Rinder und Schafe zu vermarkten. Organicoop hofft laut eurofruit, als Vorbild für Landwirte jeder Größe in ganz Chile zu dienen, um eine große Vielfalt an Bio-Produkten produzieren zu können.

Ein besonderer Fokus soll auf Innovation und Entwicklung liegen, ein Großteil der Gewinne soll in diese Bereiche fließen. Zu den Mitgliedsunternehmen gehören AFE Orgánico, Agrícola y Forestal El Yacal, Agrícola y Comercial Asturias, Agrícola Santa Isabel de Cato (ASICSA), Exportadora Frutifor, Exportadora Curicó und das Forschungs- und Entwicklungszentrum für Agrarökologie. Außerdem wurden nach einem Jahr der Planung Richtlinien auf Grundlage nationaler und internationaler Standards aufgestellt, die verschiedene Bereiche wie Recycling, Selbstmanagement und Biodiversität abdecken.

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
