Chile: 38 Prozent weniger Kiwis exportiert

Bei 15.175 t lagen in den KW 16 und 17 die Kiwi-Ausfuhren. Das sind 38 % weniger als in den Vergleichswochen des Vorjahres, bezieht sich simfruit auf das Chielan Kiwifruit Committee. 87 % davon entfallen auf Hayward, der Rest auf Dori, Soreli, Green Light.
Zu den Hauptabsatzmärkten gehörten Nordamerika mit 5.343 t (-6 %), Lateinamerika mit 3.842 t (-26 %), Europa mit 2.932 t (-64 %) und der Ferne Osten mit 2.126 t (-43 %). Das Kiwifruit Committee habe die Saison als schwierig bezeichnet und erwarte deshalb insgesamt eine Exportsaison von 155.000 t.
17
29.04.2022
19.04.2022
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht ll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- und Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik: Gewächshäuser und Freiland
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Spargel
18
06.05.2022
26.04.2022
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht lll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Fresh Convenience
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
19
13.05.2022
03.05.2022
|• Global Tomato Congress (Rotterdam, 24.5.2022) - Vorbericht
• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Knoblauch, Zwiebeln und Ingwer
• Kartoffeln (World Potato-Congress, 30.05.-02.06.22, Europatat-Congress, 29.-30.05.22, alle Dublin)
• Produkte im Trend: Rhabarber
20
20.05.2022
10.05.2022
|• DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM (Düsseldorf, 01./02.06.2022)
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Zwiebeln
21
27.05.2022
17.05.2022
|• 60 Jahre Großmarkt Hamburg (04.06.2022)
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.
Webinar
Division Temperate Tree Fruits, Workgroup Peach Culture
It is envisaged that 1,000 delegates, from developing and developed countries across the globe, including growers, researchers, producers, traders, processors and manufacturers, will attend the Congress. The Irish Potato...
potatocongress.org