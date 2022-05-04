Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 4. Mai 2022
04.05.2022

Chile: 38 Prozent weniger Kiwis exportiert

Foto: Fruits from Chile

Bei 15.175 t lagen in den KW 16 und 17 die Kiwi-Ausfuhren. Das sind 38 % weniger als in den Vergleichswochen des Vorjahres, bezieht sich simfruit auf das Chielan Kiwifruit Committee. 87 % davon entfallen auf Hayward, der Rest auf Dori, Soreli, Green Light.

Zu den Hauptabsatzmärkten gehörten Nordamerika mit 5.343 t (-6 %), Lateinamerika mit 3.842 t (-26 %), Europa mit 2.932 t (-64 %) und der Ferne Osten mit 2.126 t (-43 %). Das Kiwifruit Committee habe die Saison als schwierig bezeichnet und erwarte deshalb insgesamt eine Exportsaison von 155.000 t.

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
