Dienstag, 8. Dezember 2020
08.12.2020

Chile: 220.000 Tonnen Avocados erwartet

Foto: Chilean Avocado Committee

Von Januar bis September sind die chilenischen Avocado-Exporte mengenmäßig um 46,1 % und wertmäßig um 43,3 % gestiegen. Für die Saison 2020/21 werden 220.000 t erwartet, von denen 145.000 t für den Export bestimmt sind, wie USDA in einer Prognose mitteilt.

Wichtigster Exportmarkt sind die Niederlande, gefolgt von Argentinien und UK. Auf 30.143 ha werden in dem Andenland Avocados angebaut. 90 % der Fläche entfallen auf die Sorte Hass. Die Region Valparaiso ist mit 20.318 ha die führende Produktionsregion, in der die Fläche zwischen 2017 und 2020 um 6,8 % zugelegt hat. Auf Metropolitana und Coquimbo entfallen 14 % (-5,8 %) bzw. 13,2 % (-20,7 %).

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
