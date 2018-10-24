Chainn B.V.: An innovative solution for the market

Our business is evolving. This is caused by rising global markets, such as those found in Asia. As a result, buyers and producers alike are looking for solutions that give them full transparency and traceability; two very important ingredients for high-grade efficiency. The response to these fast-paced developments and needs is the introduction of a new venture known as Chainn B.V., a press release says.
Its founders – Evert Jan van Vliet, Kees and Leo van den Heuvel, and Pieter de Jong – seek to openly launch this new venture starting November 1st. As shown by its slogan “Food Chain Optimization,” its goals are to fulfill the needs of the current food chain participants by supplying its partners with the two crucial ingredients for efficiency.
With similar needs and ambitions, Chainn B.V. has developed an innovative platform for its partners that relies on a new approach and IT platform. This offers unprecedented opportunities, solutions, insights, and cost-efficiencies.
We strive to be pioneers in this changing market and would like to share our excitement and further details with global producers and buyers who are interested in the characteristics of our business model.
