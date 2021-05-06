Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 6. Mai 2021
BZL: Woher kommt unser Spargel?

2020 wurden in Deutschland rund 83.300 t heimischer Spargel verbraucht. Um den Bedarf von insgesamt rund 106.000 t zu decken, wurden zusätzlich etwa 22.700 t frischer Spargel importiert, so die Bundesanstalt für Landwirtschaft und Ernährung.

Gerade außerhalb der deutschen Spargelsaison, die von Mitte April bis zum 24. Juni geht, kommt auch ausländischer Spargel auf den Tisch. Die wichtigsten Lieferländer sind Spanien und Griechenland, auf die zusammen rund 60 % der Spargelimporte entfallen.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel, Produktion
