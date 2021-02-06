BVL/QS: Weitere Notfallzulassungen für die Bekämpfung von Schnellkäferlarven an Kartoffeln

BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES
Nachdem das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) Ende Januar eine Notfallzulassung für das Insektizid Attracap erlassen hatte, folgen nun zwei weitere.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL berichtet, dürfen auch die beiden Insektizide Trika Expert und Force Evo gegen die Larven des Schnellkäfers eingesetzt werden. Beide Notfallzulassungen gelten jeweils vom 3. Februar bis zum 2. Juni 2021.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|05.02.2021
|26.01.2021
|• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL:Frische Meeting Italien - Deutschland (Beilage)
|9
|05.03.2021
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
Drei Tage Im Zeichen des italienisch-deutschen Handels
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...