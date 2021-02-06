Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
05.02.2021

BVL/QS: Weitere Notfallzulassungen für die Bekämpfung von Schnellkäferlarven an Kartoffeln

Nachdem das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) Ende Januar eine Notfallzulassung für das Insektizid Attracap erlassen hatte, folgen nun zwei weitere.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL berichtet, dürfen auch die beiden Insektizide Trika Expert und Force Evo gegen die Larven des Schnellkäfers eingesetzt werden. Beide Notfallzulassungen gelten jeweils vom 3. Februar bis zum 2. Juni 2021.

Kategorie: Produktion
