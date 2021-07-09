BVL/QS: Notfallzulassungen für Proman, Trika Expert und Tutavir

Das Herbizid Proman (Wirkstoff: Metobromuron) darf über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus zur Bekämpfung von einjährigen, zweikeimblättrigen Unkräutern (ausgenommen Klettenlabkraut) in Feldsalat angewendet werden. Die Notfallzulassung des Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) für Proman gilt vom 29. Juni bis zum 27. Oktober 2021.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, gilt die Notfallzulassung für des Insektizid Trika Expert (Wirkstoff: lambda-Cyhalotrin) zur Bekämpfung von Larven des Schnellkäfers (Drahtwurm) an Speisezwiebeln, die ausschließlich als Trockenzwiebeln genutzt werden, bis zum 28. Oktober 2021.
Zur Bekämpfung von Tomaten-Miniermotten (Tuta absoluta) an Tomaten darf das Pflanzenschutzmittel Tutavir mit dem Wirkstoff Phthorimaea operculella granulovirus vom 21. Juni bis zum 18. Oktober 2021 zum Einsatz kommen.
