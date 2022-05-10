Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 10. Mai 2022
10.05.2022

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassungen für Pflanzenschutzmittel Exirel

Foto: Irina Fischer/AdobeStock

Zur Bekämpfung der Kirschessig- sowie der Kirschfruchtfliege hat das das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) zwei Notfallzulassungen für das Insektizid Exirel erteilt.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, darf das Pflanzenschutzmittel mit dem Wirkstoff Cyantraniliprole im Zeitraum vom 1. Mai bis zum 28. August 2022 gegen Kirschessig- (Drosophila suzukii) und Kirschfruchtfliegen (Rhagoletis cerasi, Rhagoletis cingulata) in Süß- und Sauerkirschen zum Einsatz kommen.

Ebenfalls über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf Exirel gegen Kirschessigfliegen an Roten, Weißen und Schwarzen Johannisbeeren sowie an Heidelbeeren eingesetzt werden. Für diese Kulturen ist die Anwendung von Exirel im Zeitraum vom 15. Mai bis zum 11. September 2022 zulässig.

Kategorie: Produktion
