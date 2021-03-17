Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 17. März 2021
16.03.2021

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Verimark gegen Kleine Kohlfliege

Die Verwendung ist auf die Jungpflanzenanzucht im Gewächshaus beschränkt.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) berichtet, darf Verimark (Wirkstoff Cyantraniliprole) im Zeitraum 11. März bis 8. Juli 2021 verwendet werden.

Kategorie: Produktion
Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

