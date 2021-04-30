BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Promanal HP erteilt

Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf Promanal HP an Kartoffeln zur Pflanzguterzeugung zur Anwendung kommen.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) berichtet, ist die Notfallzulassung auf den Einsatz gegen Blattläuse als Virusvektoren beschränkt und gilt vom 21. April bis zum 20. August 2021.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|16
|23.04.2021
|13.04.2021
|• Spargel
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17/18
|07.05.2021
|27.04.2021
|• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
|19
|14.05.2021
|04.05.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Frischeprodukte aus Deutschland
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Fresh Convenience
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
The meeting for sustainable business international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector
