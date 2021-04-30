Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 30. April 2021
30.04.2021

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Promanal HP erteilt

Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf Promanal HP an Kartoffeln zur Pflanzguterzeugung zur Anwendung kommen.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) berichtet, ist die Notfallzulassung auf den Einsatz gegen Blattläuse als Virusvektoren beschränkt und gilt vom 21. April bis zum 20. August 2021.

Kategorie: Produktion
Jobmarkt

29.04.2021

Frutania GmbH, Grafschaft: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d)

26.04.2021

Hochmotiviert und mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung im Import-Export/ Ein- und Verkauf, auch auf Management-Ebene in der Obst- und Gemüse-Branche, suche ich ab sofort eine neue Herausforderung im Bereich Import-Export/Ein- und Verkauf in D, AT oder CH!

14.04.2021

Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH, Straelen: Zum nächstmöglichen Termin suchen wir eine(n) qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) Einkäufer/in Gemüse und Obst (m/w/d)

06.04.2021

Grosbusch SA, Luxemburg: Führendes Unternehmen von frischem Obst und Gemüse in voller Expansion auf dem luxemburgischen Markt und in der Großregion sucht zur Verstärkung seiner Teams ein(e): LEITER/IN EINKAUF M/W/D - UNBEFRISTET - VOLLZEIT

29.03.2021

Eosta B.V., Niederlande: Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für unser kaufmännisches Team suchen wir: KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w/d) deutschsprachiges Europa

