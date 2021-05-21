BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für NeemAzal-T/S gegen Kartoffelkäfer

LOGISTIK
Neue Kraftstoffe im Fokus der
Transportbranche
FORSCHUNG
Luftfeuchtigkeit anbauen, Wasserspinat ernten
Blättern Sie jetzt schon im kostenlosen E-Paper!
Das Pflanzenschutzmittel darf über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus vom 18. Mai bis zum 14. September 2021 eingesetzt werden.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit mitteilt, gilt die Notfallzulassung für den ökologischen Kartoffelanbau.
LOGISTIK
Neue Kraftstoffe im Fokus der
Transportbranche
FORSCHUNG
Luftfeuchtigkeit anbauen, Wasserspinat ernten
Blättern Sie jetzt schon im kostenlosen E-Paper!
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|04.06.2021
|25.05.2021
|• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Auberginen
|23
|11.06.2021
|01.06.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Steinobst aus Spanien
|24
|18.06.2021
|08.06.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande - Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte am POS: Aprikosen
|25
|25.06.2021
|15.06.2021
|• Flandern
• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Avocados
The meeting for sustainable business international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector
Be part of a two-day event with 50+ hours of expert talks, interviews, discussions, and live Q&A sessions about the fresh fruit and vegetable industry’s most important topics. Make the best connections with leading players in...
17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...