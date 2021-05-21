Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 21. Mai 2021
21.05.2021

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für NeemAzal-T/S gegen Kartoffelkäfer

Das Pflanzenschutzmittel darf über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus vom 18. Mai bis zum 14. September 2021 eingesetzt werden.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit mitteilt, gilt die Notfallzulassung für den ökologischen Kartoffelanbau.

Kategorie: Produktion
