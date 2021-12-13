BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Maxim XL zur Anwendung in frischen Kräutern (Saatgutbeizung)

Das Fungizid mit den Wirkstoffen Fludioxinil und Metalaxyl-M darf ab sofort gegen Auslaufkrankheiten und Falschen Mehltau an frischen Kräutern, außer Salvia officinalis spec., als Saatgutbeizung zum Einsatz gebracht werden.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) mitteilt, gilt die Notfallzulassung für den Zeitraum vom 3. Dezember 2021 bis zum 1. April 2022 bzw. für die Aussaat vom 31. März bis zum 28. Juli 2022.
