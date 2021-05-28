Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 28. Mai 2021
28.05.2021

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Benevia

Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf das Insektizid gegen Thripse an Speisezwiebeln, die als Bundzwiebeln genutzt werden, zum Einsatz kommen.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz (BVL) mitteilt, ist die Notfallzulassung auf den Zeitraum vom 1. Juni bis zum 28. September 2021 beschränkt.

