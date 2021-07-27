BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Cuprozin progress im Kartoffelbau

Potato Europe 2021 Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

Global Avocado Congress Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.

Macfrut 2021 Fruit & Veg Professional Show

Rieder Messe Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...

BIOFACH AMERICA BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...