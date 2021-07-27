Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 27. Juli 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
23.07.2021

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Cuprozin progress im Kartoffelbau

Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf das Fungizid mit dem Wirkstoff Kupferhydroxid zur Bekämpfung von Kraut- und Knollenfäule an Kartoffeln zur Anwendung kommen.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) miteilt, ist die Notfallzulassung auf den ökologischen Anbau beschränkt und gilt vom 21. Juli bis zum 17. November 2021.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Katalonien: Mehr Äpfel, weniger Birnen 26.07.2021
Spanien: Positive Aussichten für die neue Walnusskampag... 26.07.2021
Italien: Red Globe-Saison gestartet 26.07.2021
VDW: Kostenexplosion verschärft die Lage der Wellpappen... 26.07.2021
Ungebrochener Trend bei Baby Leaves und Baby Spinat 26.07.2021
Belgien: Überschwemmungen setzen Gemüseanbau stark zu 26.07.2021
Pflaumen in Deutschland heiß begehrt 26.07.2021
Research: RNA breakthrough creates crops that can grow ... 26.07.2021
Zukunftskommission bietet Orientierung für die künftige... 26.07.2021
Honduras: Erholung für Bananen-Branche nach Hurrikanen ... 26.07.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

21.07.2021

Bereichsleiter Einkauf & Verkauf - Mitglied der GL (m/w/d)

13.07.2021

Frutania Logistik GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Speditionskaufmann (m/w/d)

28.06.2021

Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz NRW: Wir suchen eine/einen Agraringenieurin/Agraringenieur (w/m/d)/ Gartenbauingenieurin/ Gartenbauingenieur (w/m/d)

28.06.2021

BARDINI+KELLER AG, Gossau, Schweiz: Ein-/Verkäufer (m/w/d) mit guten Sprach-Kenntnissen

07.06.2021

Monaghan Mushrooms Group: Wir suchen ab sofort: Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) Vertriebsinnendienst nach Laichingen im schönen Alb-Donau-Kreis

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2021

DEUTSCHLAND: FREILANDSAISON 2021
BRACHTE EINIGE BÖSE ÜBERRASCHUNGEN

Spanien: Breite Sortenpalette bei
Sommerobst — Kampf um gerechte Preise

FRUIT LOGISTICA
Perfekte Plattform für
Vor-Ort-Messe schaffen

LABORE
Uneindeutige Gesetze lassen
Anwender oft im Ungewissen

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 16.07.2021 06.07.2021 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
29/30 30.07.2021 20.07.2021 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 13.08.2021 03.08.2021 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
33 20.08.2021 10.08.2021 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
34 27.08.2021 17.08.2021 • SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.09.2021

Potato Europe 2021

Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

02.09.2021

Global Avocado Congress

Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.

07.09.2021

Macfrut 2021

Fruit & Veg Professional Show

08.09.2021

Rieder Messe

Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...

08.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...

23.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA

BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...

24.09.2021

VIII South-Eastern Europe Symposium on Vegetables and Potatoes

Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.