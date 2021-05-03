BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Asulox in Spinat und frischen Kräutern

Das Herbizid darf u.a. gegen Senecio- und Polygonum-Arten in Spinat und frischen Kräutern zum Einsatz gebracht werden.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) mitteilt, gilt die Notfallzulassung für Asulox in Spinat und frischen Kräutern für den Zeitraum vom 1. Mai bis zum 28. August 2021.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|16
|23.04.2021
|13.04.2021
|• Spargel
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17/18
|07.05.2021
|27.04.2021
|• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
|19
|14.05.2021
|04.05.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Frischeprodukte aus Deutschland
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Fresh Convenience
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
The meeting for sustainable business international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector
