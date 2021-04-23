BVL/QS: Drei Notfallzulassungen für Pflanzenschutzmittel erteilt

Das Insektizid Vertimec Pro darf laut Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz (BVL) über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus zur Bekämpfung des Birnenblattsaugers an Birnen eingesetzt werden. Die Notfallzulassung gilt für den Zeitraum vom 19. April bis zum 16. August 2021.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL berichtet, darf das Insektizid Novodor FC im Zeitraum vom 21. April bis zum 19. August 2021 gegen Kartoffelkäfer an Kartoffeln im ökologischen Anbau eingesetzt werden. Gegen Johannisbeer-Glasflügler an Johannis- und Stachelbeeren darf über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus die Verwirrungstechnik Isonet Z zum Einsatz gebracht werden. Die Notfallzulassung ist vom 26. April bis 24. August 2021 gültig.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|16
|23.04.2021
|13.04.2021
|• Spargel
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17/18
|07.05.2021
|27.04.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
|27.04.2021
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|19
|14.05.2021
|04.05.2021
|• Frischeprodukte aus Deutschland
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Fresh Convenience
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
