Dienstag, 7. März 2023
06.03.2023

BVL/QS: Bekämpfung von Schorf an Kernobst - Notfallzulassung für CURATIO

Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat eine Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel CURATIO (Wirkstoff Schwefelkalkbrühe) erteilt.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, darf das Kontaktfungizid im Zeitraum vom 15. März bis zum 12. Juli 2023 im Freiland zur Bekämpfung von Schorf (Venturia spp.) an Kernobst angewendet werden.

Kategorie: Produktion
