BVL/QS: Bekämpfung von Schorf an Kernobst - Notfallzulassung für CURATIO

Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat eine Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel CURATIO (Wirkstoff Schwefelkalkbrühe) erteilt.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, darf das Kontaktfungizid im Zeitraum vom 15. März bis zum 12. Juli 2023 im Freiland zur Bekämpfung von Schorf (Venturia spp.) an Kernobst angewendet werden.
Großbritannien: Leere Regale
in den Supermärkten —
Obst und Gemüse werden
rationiert
SÜDTIROL
Innovation trägt Früchte
SPANIEN
Produktverfügbarkeit im
Fokus der Messe-Gespräche
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|03.03.2023
|21.02.2023
|Fruit Logistica Review ll:
• Globaler Fruchthandel, Übersee, Mittelmeerraum, Frankreich, Spanien, Südtirol
• Saatgut- und Sortenentwicklung
• Pflanzenschutz
• Produkte im Trend: Bananen
|10
|10.03.2023
|28.02.2023
|Fruit Logistica Review lll:
• Verpackung
• Technik und Logistik
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Italien
• Produkte am POS: Knoblauch
|11
|17.03.2023
|07.03.2023
|• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte: Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen
• Spargeln
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
|12
|24.03.2023
|14.03.2023
|• Pilze
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
|13
|31.03.2023
|21.03.2023
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
• Pflanzenschutz
• Produkte am POS: Zuckererbsen
